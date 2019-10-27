Thousands gathered at Mount Trashmore for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Thousands of people came out to Mount Trashmore to walk and join the fight against breast cancer on Saturday.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer organization raises money and awareness for the cause.

It’s not just a walk, some say that the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk has become a movement right here in Hampton Roads.

Over five thousand people joined together for the walk.

Melissa Roof with the American Cancer Society says, “walkers were out here at out making strides against breast cancer walk raising awareness about early prevention and detection as well as life-saving research.”

There was also a tribute garden to those who lost their fight.

Kim Pender is a survivor. She said getting involved saved her life.

“I got involved the first year after I got diagnosed and I was going through my treatment and it was a lot and so with making strides they have this walk and you see five thousand other people that are just like you,” says Pender.

The goal of the walk was to raise two hundred and thirty thousand dollars.

That money not only goes to research but helps patients get to and from treatments and to give survivors support.

“When we lose our hair lose our eyebrows, lose everything that we have then you can feel like you’ve gotten something back when you come out here with the people who are here.” Breast Cancer Survior, Kim Pender



That support, Pender says is needed when you’re in the middle of your fight against breast cancer.

