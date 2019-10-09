‘This is not a dump site’: Porta potty, other debris pile up in Virginia Beach neighborhood

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach residents say they don’t want to see anymore of what they call an illegal eyesore.

10 On Your Side viewers say the view from their front yard includes trash and tree debris. Michelle Walsh is one of the residents upset by what she calls illegal dumping.

“This is not a dump site,” Walsh said. “You come home after work and there is icky debris, and you come home another day and you see another pile of branches, it’s like really, you guys … come on!”

Debris includes a diaper box, lamp, chairs, a mattress and even a porta potty. There are also several abandoned vehicles and a trailer parked in the lot on South Budding Avenue.

“This is the worst I’ve ever seen it, with more than just tree debris here,” said Walsh.

She says she’s seen people drive up, dump debris from their trucks, and drive away. Residents say the city did post signs on the trucks and trailer but they were ripped off.

An administrator with the Concordia Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Bonney Road tells 10 On Your Side the owner also owns the property where the debris is piling up.

The administrator says they were unaware of the issue and they plan to have the mess cleaned up by the end of the week.

Virginia Beach Code Enforcement sent a statement stating: “Code Enforcement received a complaint regarding the property at 4142 Bonney Rd. An inspection was performed on October 3rd and several code violations noted. Notices of violation were mailed to the property owner, Eagle Realty XIII, LLC, today to remove junk, trash, several inoperable vehicles, a trailer and a commercial truck. Seven days has been given for compliance and the property will be re-inspected on October 15th. Per the city code, failure to comply will result in court action being initiated against the property owner to obtain compliance.”

As for the illegal dumping, according to Virginia code, any person convicted of a violation is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by confinement in jail for not more than 12 months and a fine of not less than $250 or more than $2,500, either or both.

As for Walsh, she wants to get to the bottom of it.

“It’s sad because this is town center, this is why I bought my house, for re-sale purposes because I love this area.”

