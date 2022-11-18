HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – With the holiday season upon, 10 On Your Side wants to help you plan accordingly. Most city facilities will be closed for Thanksgiving. In many cases, trash pickup and other services will also be impacted.

The local cities below have released their holiday closures.

Chesapeake

Chesapeake City government offices, courts, community centers, and public libraries will have modified hours in observance of Thanksgiving. The revised hours are as follows:

City Offices and Courts

CLOSING AT 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 23

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

DMV Select

CLOSING AT 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, November 23

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

Public Libraries

CLOSING AT 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 23

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

OPEN Saturday, November 26, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Community Centers

OPEN Wednesday, November 23, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

OPEN Saturday, November 26, Noon – 4 p.m.

CLOSED Sunday, November 27

Visitor Center

OPEN Wednesday, November 23, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

OPEN Friday, November 25, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

OPEN Saturday, November 26, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

CLOSED Sunday, November 27

CIBH

CLOSING AT 12 p.m., Wednesday, November 23

Same day intake service 8-9:30 a.m.

CLOSED Thursday, November 24

CLOSED Friday, November 25

There will be no trash collections on Thursday, November 24. Thursday’s pickup will be collected on Friday, November 25. Friday’s trash collections will be made on Saturday, November 26.

Newport News

City offices and libraries will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Norfolk

The City of Norfolk’s government offices, including Norfolk Animal Care & Adoption Center (NACC) will close on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

All recreation centers, Norfolk Public Library locations and Slover Library will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. They will reopen Saturday.

The Commissioner of the Revenue, City Treasurer and the Norfolk Courthouse will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and resume operations on Monday, Nov. 28.

Waste Management will collect Thursday, Nov. 24 routes on Saturday, Nov. 26. The Friday, Nov. 25, routes will be collected as normal. Requests for bulk waste collection on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, must be made before 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23. To schedule bulk waste collection, submit a service request via the MyNorfolk app, online portal, or call Norfolk Cares at (757) 664-6510.

The SPSA Norfolk Transfer Station, 3136 Woodland Avenue, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24. Regular business hours resume for Norfolk residents on Saturday, Nov. 26. Household hazardous waste is accepted between the hours of noon and 4 p.m.

Street sweeping scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, will be made up within the following two weeks, based on availability.

Portsmouth

The City of Portsmouth’s municipal offices will be closed on Wednesday, Nov. 23, Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday.

Trash routes: There will be no trash, recycling, or bulk collections on Thursday, November 24, and all Thursday routes will be collected in advance on Wednesday, November 23. The normal Friday routes will be collected on Friday.

Portsmouth Public Library: Libraries will be closed Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25.

The Portsmouth Welcome Center, located at 206 High Street, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 24.

All Portsmouth Museums will be closed on Wednesday, November 23, and on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24.

Recreation Centers and School House Rec. sites will be closed from Wednesday, November 23 through Sunday, November 27.

Suffolk

Suffolk city offices will be closed Wednesday, November 23 at noon through Friday, November 25 for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Virginia Beach

The following facilities will close at noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and be closed Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25:

Commonwealth’s Attorney Office

TCC/City Joint-Use Library will remain closed through Nov. 27

Virginia Beach Circuit Court, General District Court, Juvenile & Domestic Relations Courts and Clerk’s Offices

Virginia Beach Department of Public Health

The following Virginia Beach facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25:

All Virginia Beach government administrative offices

All Virginia Beach public libraries will close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23

Parks & Recreation Sports Management offices at Princess Anne Athletic Complex

Princess Anne Athletic Complex (PAAC)

The Bruce W. Edwards VBEMS Headquarters and Training Center

Thoroughgood House and Princess Anne County Training School/Union Kempsville High School Museum (Francis Land House and Lynnhaven House remain closed for restoration until further notice)

Virginia Beach Convention Center administrative offices

Visitor Information Center — 2100 Parks Ave. (reopens Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Visitor Information Center — Chesapeake Bay Center at First Landing State Park (reopens Saturday, Nov. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Voter Registrar’s Office (also closed Wednesday, Nov. 23)

Waste Management administrative offices, the Landfill and Resource Recovery Center and the West Neck Recycling Center

Trash & Recycling: Solid waste and recycling collection will not be provided Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24. Residents who would normally receive city trash and recycling services on Thursday, Nov. 24, will instead receive service on Saturday, Nov. 26. Friday collections will be on Friday, as usual.

The following City of Virginia Beach facilities will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, but will be open for business Friday, Nov. 25 at the following times

All Virginia Beach city parks and park facilities — sunrise to sunset

All Virginia Beach community recreation centers — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Sandler Center for the Performing Arts box office and administrative offices – 5-8:30 p.m.

Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Center — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Note that tickets must be purchased in advance and are available from tickets.virginiaaquarium.com.)

Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market management office – 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Virginia Beach Farmers Market will be open. Please visit www.VBgov.com/farmersmarket for individual merchant’s store hours.

Williamsburg

The City of Williamsburg will observe the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. City offices will be closed. This includes the offices in the Municipal Building on Lafayette Street and Quarterpath Recreation Center.

The Williamsburg-James City County Courthouse, located on Monticello Avenue, will close at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 and will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov, 25.

Waller Mill Park will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25.

The Thanksgiving holiday will not affect trash or recycling in the City.

It will be a Red Route Week for leaf collection, however leaf collection will not occur on Nov. 24 and Nov, 25.