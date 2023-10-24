HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Lyft doesn’t want your Halloween to turn into a nightmare so it’s offering free and reduced fare rides to alcohol-impaired drivers this weekend.

DriveSafe Hampton Roads is sponsoring the 757 Sober Ride from 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27 through 4 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 29 for the southside and peninsula coverage area.

Anyone 21 and older can download the Lyft app and enter the 757 Sober Ride code in the Payment section under the “Add Lyft Pass” option to receive up to $15 off their ride home during this 36-hour period over the weekend.

A special promo code will be posted at 3 p.m. on Oct. 27 at this link.

According to DriveSafe Hampton Roads, there were 274 alcohol-related fatalities in 2022 across Hampton Roads, an increase of 10.9% over the prior year.

“On average, a DUI can set you back $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work, higher insurance rates, car towing, and more.** Drinking and driving is a risk no one should take. If you feel different, you will drive differently. Be smart, plan ahead, and use 757 Sober Ride to get home safely. The life you save may be your own, or someone you love.” said Jonathan Turner, 757 Sober Ride Chairperson