‘Survivors to Entrepreneurs’: How victims of human trafficking get economically empowered

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Forced to work for no pay — that’s the daily reality for victims of human trafficking.

Successfully escaping this type of victimization can be extremely difficult. A new, local nonprofit, “Survivor Ventures,” has a plan.

The end goal? Economic empowerment.

Survivor Ventures first secures safe housing for participants, and provides rental assistance. Next, they connect participants with a local small business for employment.

Sentoria Harold, a mental health and substance abuse director, says, “We have to give them an opportunity to view money in a different way. How it is empowering. How you can move forward. How you can build your life in a career versus supporting someone else’s lifestyle. “

Survivor Ventures aims to help survivors eventually start a small business of their own. The flagship program is called “Survivors to Entrepreneurs.”

10 On Your Side’s Kayla Gaskins will explain how survivors owning their own business is often the best, and occasionally the only, option for victims of human trafficking in Virginia on WAVY News 10 Today, Monday.