Survivor of rare stomach cancer pushes for more research, funding to improve odds for others

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Five years ago, doctors gave Christine Williams a difficult choice: have her stomach completely removed, or take her chances developing a rare but deadly form of cancer.

The rare type of stomach cancer, officially called hereditary diffuse gastric cancer, runs in her family. It contributed to the deaths of her father and grandfather.

It’s so rare, experts estimate only 200 to 250 families are passing the gene.

“This particular type of cancer — the cancer is sort of in the lining of the stomach, in the stomach, and you can’t see very much,” one of her physicians, oncologist Bruce Booth, said. “So as a result of that, it can grow for a long time, so when it actually presents — or in other words when we find it — it’s very far advanced.”

Stomach cancer is the third-leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide, according to the National Cancer Institute. But it’s relatively uncommon in the United States, making up only 1.6 percent of all new cancer cases in 2019. Hereditary forms of the cancer is even more rare, comprising of about 10 percent of all stomach cancer cases.

The survival rate for stage four stomach cancer is 4 percent. There’s still no way to detect the cancer in early stages.

Experts have greatly improved testing for the gene mutation that causes the cancer, in the CDH1 gene. Williams eventually took the test.

She had the gene and thus had an 80 percent chance of developing the cancer.

Her doctors recommended a prophylactic (preventive) total gastrectomy, which would remove her entire stomach.

“Now that is a big decision, it’s a clinical decision and it’s based on a hunch,” Booth, the oncologist, said. “Because you’re taking a stomach out of a perfectly normal person that doesn’t have any symptoms at all, so that’s a sort of a gutsy thing.”

Williams had two small children and wasn’t about to take any chances. She had the surgery at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

Once removed, they could test her stomach. They found four microscopic spots of the cancer.

Williams’ brother and five other family members we also tested. They all had the gene and all had their stomachs removed as well. Every one of them had early stages of the cancer.

As Williams reaches the five-year cancer-free milestone, she lives a relatively normal life.

But what is it like to live without a stomach?

“I do get that question a lot, and I think it’s funny when I get it from doctors or nurses, because I’ve had even them ask me,” Williams said. “They just connected the small intestine to the esophagus. So, sorta like plumbing, they took a section of the plumbing out and reconnected it.”

So, Williams can still eat, but with lots of rules.

Those rules include things like very small meals, protein first and no sugar. She also has to take supplements for essential vitamins and nutrients like Iron and B-12, which she can’t absorb as well without a stomach.

While Williams is cancer-free, there’s a chance she passed the gene on to her daughters. So she’s fighting for more funding and research.

When an expert on gastric cancers came to speak at William & Mary, Williams went and listened. Then, she approached the lecturer afterwards with questions.

“I told her my big question is: ‘Why is the funding so small?'” she said.

According to the advocacy group No Stomach for Cancer, stomach cancer receives the least amount of National Cancer Institute research dollars with less than .25 percent overall.

“I asked why that was and she asked me if I wanted a truthful answer, which of course I said ‘Yes I would.’ She said ‘It’s because there are so few of you, and then you die and there aren’t enough family members to take on advocating to get the research budget increased so we can find a cure or even preventative screening,'” Williams recounted from her discussion with the expert.

A hard truth, but one Williams is determined to change one step at a time, so maybe one day, her daughters will have an easier battle than she did.

“It’s hard to know that that’s something I may have passed on to them,” Williams said. “Because certainly as a parent we would never wish something like that on our children. But thankfully, they’ve seen me go through it, and they’ve seen me be strong… To them, it’s completely normal to have stomach cancer and survive and be able to go out for a three-mile run, and bake, and volunteer at their school, and just be a busy person.”

Williams participates in the No Stomach for Cancer walk every year to raise money and awareness for the disease. Her daughters do some advocating of their own, organizing bake sales, lemonade stands and other fundraisers where they pass out informational flyers on stomach cancer.

“So it’s really an awareness campaign that we have to wage,” Williams said. “Both the awareness for research funding, but also the need to raise awareness. It’s so important to know your family history and to be a strong advocate for yourself and listen to your body. You know your body best. Ask questions and be persistent. Because the first time I asked my dad’s doctors, they said stomach cancer’s not hereditary. You do have to be your own best advocate. “