Summer sun safety

Summer has arrived, but it’s important to protect your skin from the sun year-round. The sun can damage your skin in as little as 15 minutes.

At the recommendation of the Center of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you should take the following precautions to avoid permanent skin damage.

Shade

The best defense against the sun is to always be control over your sun exposure. An umbrella, tree, or other shelter should be readily available.

Clothing

Did you know your everyday t-shirt holds SPF qualities? Although it as an okay defense against the sun’s strength, a t-shirt won’t exactly do the trick. The CDC’s recommendations include long-sleeved shirts and long pants and skirts can provide protection from UV rays. Clothes made from tightly woven fabric offer the best protection. A wet T-shirt offers much less UV protection than a dry one, and darker colors may offer more protection than lighter colors. Some clothing certified under international standards comes with information on its ultraviolet protection factor.

Hat

Excluding straw hats, which allow sunlight to come through, they are a wonderful “on the go” alternative for back, neck and face areas. Baseball caps are also an okay option, but keep in mind the lack of protection on your neck.

Sunglasses

Sunglasses are crucial in the protection of your eyes from UV rays and reduce the risk of cataracts. They also protect the tender skin around your eyes from sun exposure. Try to look for the UVA and UVB qualities, when purchasing new glasses.

Sunscreen

Even on cloudy or cool days, sunscreen is extremely important. Putting on a layer on all exposed skin ensure’s prevention from UV ray damage. Use sunscreen with at least SPF 15 and UVA and UVB (broad spectrum) protection. Reapply every two hours and after swimming, sweating or toweling off. For further information on sunscreen usage, click here.