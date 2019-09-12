Watch WAVY-TV 10 News at Noon


Special Report: Readying for Release

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — One local jail is taking a unique approach to help inmates with addiction.

And those in the program say it’s saved their lives.

It’s called the WAITT — We Are In This Together — program at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail. Completing the program is just the beginning for the women.

They’ll also get to live in a new recovery home in Richmond once they’re released.

Inmate Elizabeth Bellamy said, “Everytime I’ve gone to jail, I’ve done absolutely nothing productive with my time. This is the first time I’ve been able to do something that I wake up every morning and I’m feeling hopeful.”

10 On Your Side’s Aesia Toliver takes an in-depth look at the recovery program redirecting lives in her special report airing tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

