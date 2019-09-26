Special Report: Missing Memories

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Your wedding is supposed to be a day you can fondly look back on through photos but for several couples who got married in Hampton Roads, they’re still waiting to get theirs.

10 On Your Side heard from five couples who hired the same person to capture their big day but they say the photographer didnt hold up his end of the contract.

The couples got married between September 2018 and November 2018.

They all booked Chris Helms with Fantastic Photography after finding him on wedding vendor websites like WeddingWire and The Knot.

However the couples say after their wedding, the photographer only delivered a small number of photos or none at all.

When they asked about the missing memories, they say the photographer wouldn’t return their calls and only responded through text saying he was sick with multiple health issues.

Several of the couples are approaching their first wedding anniversary and still dont have their pictures so they contacted 10 On Your Side for help. Theyre also weighing their legal options.

Courtnay Sanders said, “We just want the pictures, we just want the pictures, thats it. at this point i can take them unedited and we can just go from there because its more about the memory for me and my husband.”

10 On Your Side’s Geena Arevalo contacted the photographer and he says he has every intention on getting the couples their photos.

Hear what he has to say in her special report tonight on WAVY News 10 at 6.