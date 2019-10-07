Special Report: Department of Dysfunction?

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — 10 On Your Side’s Andy Fox sits down with the new Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene.

Fox ask her all sorts of questions about issues facing Portsmouth Police, including ones of systemic racism raised by her predecessor Tonya Chapman.

Has Greene seen the same racial issues Chapman did?

“Correct, I have not seen any extreme or systemic racism,” said Greene

Fox asked, “Have you seen anything that concerns you since you became chief?”

“No.”

Fox continued, “That you have had to deal with or anything like that?”

“Nothing alarming or concerning that I would not assume that any human being from different backgrounds, different cultures, different life experiences would not have,” replied Greene.

But the chief doesn’t stop there.

What has she done to makes sure race issues do not arise? Is Portsmouth Police a department of dysfunction?

Find out Monday at four with Fox’s full report at 6 p.m.