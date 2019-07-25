Special Report: Creating the Connection

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Connecting rural america to high-speed internet has proven to be a lenghty and very costly task.

The FCC recently authorized $84.5 million dedicated to connecting rural Virginians. The funding will impact more than 32,000 homes and businesses in Virginia over the next decade.

It’s progress, but not a solution.

As of january, 660,000 Virginians did not have access to a high quality internet.

State leaders say they’re working on the digital divide as well– because in today’s world access to internet is essential to success.

Evan Feinman, the Governor’s Chief Broadband Advisor, said, “Children in homes that do not have access to a broadband connection have worse post secondary outcomes, even when you control for every other factor. Quality of the school system, affluence in education for the parents — it doesn’t matter. If they don’t have a good internet connection at home, they don’t do as well after K-12. That’s unacceptable.”

Tonight, hear from James Marshall, the James City County man we introduced you to in February. He’s fought for years to get internet to his rural home.

Marshall’s son is about to enter middle school and needs connectivity now more than ever.

