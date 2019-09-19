Special Report: Battle With The Board

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The nearly five year legal battle over the education of a special needs student in Virginia Beach continues to drag on.

Marisa Norman is 15 years-old abd has 21 different disabilities.

Her parents recently filed a federal lawsuit as well as a state complaint against the school district. They claimed the public school system wasn’t able to meet her educational needs.

So they enrolled her in a private school.

The law states if the public school system can’t meet the needs of a disabled child — the district must pay their tuition at a private school.

A hearing officer ruled in the Norman’s favor in May, ordering Virginia Beach to pay for Marisa’s tuition.

So far no checks have been written and the Norman’s say the district stopped responding to them all together — spurring the parents to file a state complaint.

“So the frustrating news is that even though we’ve had five legal case wins against Virginia City Beach Public Schools. They’re still not complying with the hearing officer’s decision and they’re still not communicating with us,” Michelle Norman said. “So it’s forced us to file a state complaint with the Virginia Department of Education, just to get them to comply with the orders. “

The state complaint covers tuition payments, but the Norman’s also ended up filing a federal complaint.

