VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Some people who booked hotels in Virginia Beach the same weekend as Something in the Water next year are finding out they don’t have rooms.

One Hampton Roads woman tells 10 On Your Side she booked a hotel stay in the resort city for that same weekend five months ago to celebrate her mom’s birthday. Two days ago she got an email saying her reservation was canceled.

“We understand there’s a huge festival coming, but don’t take advantage of people because of this festival,” said Portsmouth resident Katrinia Freeman.

Freeman booked a room at Delta Hotels Virginia Beach Bayfront Suites for April 28 through 30.

She says she booked it not knowing the festival would end up being that weekend.

Her price for the original stay was $162, now rooms for that weekend are going for more than $1,100 a night.

“I already booked my rooms,” said Freeman. “I already had the approval, already saved my credit card and everything, and two days ago I get an email saying if I don’t come in and pay for it they’re going to cancel it. I think its unfair because if I booked it in advance, months in advance why now is it being canceled?”

Freeman says the hotel told her she’d have to pay for the rooms in advance at the special event rate or her reservation would be canceled.

“You can take the room,” Freeman said. “I’m not paying $4,000 for two nights. It’s ridiculous. I’m not doing it.”

After the big announcement last week, Freeman ended up buying tickets for the festival on Saturday since she already had the room, now she doesn’t have it anymore.

“The hotel is actually what is making it harder because I live in Portsmouth and I don’t want to travel back and forth everyday, but I also don’t want to pay $2,000 a night for a hotel either,” Freeman said. “Make sure you are paying attention because they are calling you and if you left a card on file they are charging those cards.”

Another 10 On Your Side viewer booked a room within minutes of the festival being announced. They told us they received an email earlier this week notifying them of the cancellation. They say after calling the hotel, they were able to clear things up.

Freeman says she hopes others who booked rooms keep a close eye on their reservations too.

“If the hotels are not going to work with the festival, you’re going to get a lot of people who are not going to participate because of the price gouging, because that’s basically what it is,” Freeman said. “We all want to come out and have a good time, but don’t make it so expensive that we cant enjoy the moment.”

10 On Your Side reached out to the Virginia Beach Hotel Association, as well as the Attorney General’s Office to see if they’re investigating any reports of price gouging.

We also reached out to Marriott, Delta’s parent company, to ask about why Freeman’s reservation was canceled. They tell us they’re looking into it.

The Attorney General’s Office says this would not fall under price gouging, as the price gouging statute is only triggered when there is a declared state of emergency.

However, any consumers who are dealing with issues like this should file a consumer complaint with the Attorney General’s Office.