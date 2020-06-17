Smithfield High School salutatorian says graduation speech censored during virtual ceremony

SMITHFIELD, Va. (WAVY) – A recent graduate of Smithfield High School said his speech was censored during his graduation ceremony.

The senior recorded a speech that addressed mental health awareness and education, but it wasn’t included in the virtual commencement video June 13. Instead, it was later added to an updated version of the virtual graduation ceremony on Youtube after the student and his family voiced their concerns about the omission.

Mathis Kremer, the salutatorian, told 10 On Your Side he feels his speech wasn’t included because of the topic.

A district spokeswoman says miscommunication led to the omission.

“Education is supposed to prepare the youth for the world, right? So why doesn’t our education system take strides in trying to achieve this ideal world by educating the youth on mental health?” he said.

That’s part of the message Kremer wanted to share during his graduation speech.

The salutatorian said he believes mental health education should be taught in schools. He feels it could help students cope during tough times.

“We need to be proactive and start attacking these problems at the heart,” he said in his speech.

Kremer recorded the speech, but he said he was asked to rewrite it three times before getting approval to record it again.

“They said I needed to rewrite parts to make it more positive and uplifting,” he said.

Kremer eventually shortened his speech to just five sentences, one of which still referenced mental health education.

“They said they liked it so I went in to record it again, but they just didn’t include it,” Kremer said. “I realized that on graduation day when I saw the video.”

An Isle of Wight County Schools spokeswoman said in general, student speakers are given guidance on the length and the nature of the remarks, and staff reviews it.

In a statement, the spokeswoman said “if a student doesn’t follow this practice, it creates challenges for the building administration.”

The spokeswoman also said “an unfortunate miscommunication at the school level” is behind the mishap.

Although his speech didn’t make the original ceremony cut, Kremer still hopes school leaders consider prioritizing student’s mental health.

“I think it’s a change that should be made not just in my school, but everywhere,” Kremer said.

The district spokeswoman said each graduate will get a copy of the virtual ceremony and Kremer’s full speech will be included.

His remarks are also included in an updated ceremony online and you can view that here. The speech begins around the 4:30 mark.

