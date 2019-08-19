Siblings share special bond after participating in VCU’s kidney exchange program

(WAVY) — A brother and sister now share a closer bond after going through kidney surgery — together.

Freddie Williams wanted to donate his kidney to his sister Shawnte, but he wasn’t a match.

A kidney exchange program at VCU in Richmond would allow him to still help his sister.

Freddie donated his kidney to a stranger in the program, and in return a stranger who matched his sister donated their kidney to her.

For those on the transplant list, it could take years before a kidney is available. This program speeds up the process.

“Waiting for an organ donation can be draining,frustrating, but it also encourages you to keep hoping and doing the best you can to live,” said Shawnte.

Freddie and Shawnte describe their experience with VCU’s exchange program with 10 On Your side’s Deanna Bettineschi during ‘perfect match’ Monday morning on WAVY News 10 Today.