Sentara warns of COVID-19 scam

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is warning residents about a coronavirus scam.

Over the weekend, a Virginia Beach resident was contacted by a caller claiming to be a Sentara representative. This caller told the resident that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and said they would come to the resident’s home to test them for the disease. The resident denied the caller’s request and contacted Sentara about the scam. Sentara has notified police, according to a news release.

“To be clear, this caller has absolutely no association with Sentara,” the healthcare company said in the news release. “No one from Sentara will call and ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test.”

If someone claiming to be from Sentara tries to offer you a test, on the phone or in person at your home, deny their request and call police.

Sentara is offering limited drive-thru testing at sites in Hampton Roads. Information about those sites changes daily, and can be found here. If you believe you’ve been contacted by a COVID-19 scammer, you can report it to the Coronavirus Fraud Taskforce.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Runny Nose
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
What should I do if...?

I display any of the symptoms?

• Call ahead before you go to the doctor's office or emergency room
• Stay away from other people
• Do not handle any pets or animals

I’ve been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19?

• Call your doctor immediately.

I can’t find anywhere that sells disinfectant wipes or hand sanitizer?

Follow this guide to safely make your own hand sanitizer

It's the weekend and I can't get ahold of my doctor?

• Call the emergency room first and inform them you are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

