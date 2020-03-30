Sentara warns of COVID-19 scam

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Sentara Healthcare is warning residents about a coronavirus scam.

Over the weekend, a Virginia Beach resident was contacted by a caller claiming to be a Sentara representative. This caller told the resident that they may have been exposed to COVID-19 and said they would come to the resident’s home to test them for the disease. The resident denied the caller’s request and contacted Sentara about the scam. Sentara has notified police, according to a news release.

“To be clear, this caller has absolutely no association with Sentara,” the healthcare company said in the news release. “No one from Sentara will call and ask to come to your home to conduct a coronavirus test.”

If someone claiming to be from Sentara tries to offer you a test, on the phone or in person at your home, deny their request and call police.

Sentara is offering limited drive-thru testing at sites in Hampton Roads. Information about those sites changes daily, and can be found here. If you believe you’ve been contacted by a COVID-19 scammer, you can report it to the Coronavirus Fraud Taskforce.

