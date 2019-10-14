1  of  2
Senior residents in Norfolk and Virginia Beach will have access to free rides to the polls this November

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Registered voters over 60 years of age in Norfolk and Virginia Beach will have access to transportation to the voting polls on November 5.

Senior Services of Southeastern Virginia (SSSEVA) and its community transportation partners Coastal Ride, Black and White Cabs, Norfolk Checker, and Yellow Cab of Norfolk are offering services to provide access for seniors to be able to vote.

Individuals wanting to arrange for a ride should call SSSEVA at 757-963-9218 no later than Monday, Nov. 4.

Riders should please be aware that depending on the demand, they may need to share a cab with another senior voter.

Taxis will wait outside while voters cast their ballots.

Riders will be asked to sign a voucher as the receipt for the ride but will not be asked to pay for the round-trip ride.

