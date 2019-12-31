Scams involving fake tickets target Norfolk New Years Eve event

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As thousands plan to ring in the new year in Norfolk, scam artists behind a ticket scam are trying to take advantage.

A 10 On Your Side investigative producer attempted to purchase a ticket to the Toast to the Twenties New Years Eve Party in Norfolk.

However, she quickly realized the tickets she was being sent were not real tickets at all.

The Toast to the Twenties event is hosted by the Martin Mansion in Norfolk and the Hunter House Victorian Museum.

Jackie Spainhour with the museum says scam artists are trying to take advantage of customers — and she is well aware of what’s going on.

“It’s really upsetting for us, it’s not something we ever thought we would have to deal with because we are so small,” said Spainhour. “When you post on the event ‘Sold out Toast to the Twenties,’ that’s when the scammers start coming in, and coming in at full force. Closer to the day, they are doing it more and more and more and it’s at a point where we can’t keep up with it.”

Scam artists are creating fake profiles and posting about fake tickets for re-sale on the Toast to the Twenties Facebook page. Spainhour says the scammers are getting tricky.

“A lot of these scammers are building Facebook profiles that appear to be regular people. I saw one that looked like a mom that was holding her baby. It’s really scary to know that there are all of these profiles going out that look legitimate, but they are not,” said Spainhour.

10 On Your Side received tickets that show the name of the Mansion spelled incorrectly. There are also several symbols and numbers around the price.

“It’s been really unfortunate for us. We rely very heavily on our reputation, as do many small businesses owners and nonprofit owners. So, when stuff like this happens, it’s not just affecting the person across the screen, of course, that’s getting scammed, it’s also affecting the business.”

10 On Your Side has learned that the New Years Eve party is sold out. If you come across someone selling a ticket, call or message the Hunter House first so they can verify the ticket is legitimate.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/566652674126610/

Hunter House Victorian Museum, Phone: (757) 623-9814