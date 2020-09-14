Sandler Center Foundation partnership strives to help local arts professionals find employment

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Sandler Center Foundation has partnered with the Hampton Roads Workforce Council and Greater Peninsula Workforce Board to help local arts professionals find employment and update their skills.

They are hosting a free webinar to learn more about the support resources and local job opportunities available.

Join the Arts and Entertainment Community Resource Information Session on Tuesday, Sept. 15 from 11 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. It will be held via Zoom.

Hampton Roads Workforce Council offers the following resources:

Career counseling

Skills assessment

Career planning

Interviewing skills development

Funding for In-Demand Occupations Skills Training (dependent on eligibility and funding availability)

Resume assistance

Occupational skills training opportunities

Virtual hiring events

Join the HR Workforce Council’s email list for notification about upcoming events and resources