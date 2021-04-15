Roofing company gifts new roof to Hampton homeowner after starting construction on wrong house

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – With more people staying at home because of the pandemic, home improvement projects are a big to-do.

General Manager of Wholesale Roofers, Aaron Blackwell, says unlike some other businesses at this time, sales have been going well.

“A lot of people are realizing if you get a roof before you have leaks, you’re better off,” said Blackwell.

Last Saturday started off like many others for the roofing crew. They headed out to put a new roof on a home off Parkside Avenue in Hampton.

Sharon Russell owns the home and says her brother was at the home when the construction got underway.

“He didn’t think a lot of it. He had called recently to say there was a leak on the right side of the house,” she explained.

Russell says when workers peeled up the entire roof, he grew suspicious, as he thought it was just a patch job. He was right; they were doing too much. In fact, they didn’t even belong up there.

The new roof was supposed to be installed on the home across the street.

Blackwell says the correct customers called him wondering why they were late.

“There are roofers across the street; do you think they have the wrong address? Our office manager was like ‘no, we’re real good about it, we’ve never gone to the wrong address ever. That’s not us, that’s another company.’ But that was not the case,” Blackwell told 10 On Your Side.

Russell says this mix up ended up being a big blessing.

“I did come out later on to just see what was going on. I didn’t know who was who, so I asked the first guy, are you my roof angel? So, now that I’ve gotten to meet the owner, I’m going to call him my roof angel,” smiled Russell.

Blackwell says after the mistake was made, he went on Facebook to a place where roofing companies talk about different things. He says it’s not as uncommon as you’d think. Other roofers say this happens to them about once a year.