HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – If you think you are suffering from a gambling addiction, there are resources available to help.

According to the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health & Developmental Services, there is gambling activity for fun, but there is also problem gambling. They say, “problem gambling-or gambling disorder-includes all gambling behavior patterns that compromise, disrupt or damage personal, family, or vocational pursuits.” They add, continued gambling behavior in this matter can lead to impairment or distress.

On their website, they share resources for those who are seeking help:

Virginia Problem Gambling Help Line , call 1 (888) 532-3500

, call 1 (888) 532-3500 Gamblers Anonymous , 12-Step program for Problem Gambling

, 12-Step program for Problem Gambling Gam-Anon , A self-help organization for the spouse, family, or close friends of a problem gambler

, A self-help organization for the spouse, family, or close friends of a problem gambler GamTal, A 24/7 online moderated peer support form

The Virginia Lottery encourages playing responsibly. Their website offers resources to help participants be an informed gambler and recognize warning signs of gambling addiction.

Here are resources shared by the Virginia Lottery:

, Call 888-532-3500 or chat/text Voluntary Exclusion Program, A self-help program from the Virginia Lottery to voluntary exclude yourself from their gaming establishments, activities, and more.

More links on Problem Gambling: