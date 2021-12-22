Residents look for answers after going months without a mailbox in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — Francina Harrison didn’t pay much mind to the rusted, fallen-over community mailbox at the end of her father, Jonathan Goode’s, driveway.

“I didn’t think it was his, he hadn’t said anything,” she told 10 On Your Side, months after noticing the mailbox.

One day, it came out in conversation the mailbox did carry her father’s mail inside, as well as letters for about a dozen other households. Goode told his daughter the community mail post fell over back in August and still hadn’t been fixed.

“It’s been rusting at the base for a long time and I think one day, one windy day, just blew it over and that was it,” said neighbor Daniel Brown.

Goode learned through word of mouth from Brown that residents could pick up their mail from a United States Postal Service sorting center up the road between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

“It’s very inconvenient; there are senior citizens on this block,” explained Goode. “I don’t know how they get their mail. I can’t speak for anyone, but I know that it was a pain for me.”

“I know other people leave really early to go to work at the shipyard,” added Brown. “I hear them leave and I know they’ve totally missed the opportunity to get their mail.”

At several points, neighbors told WAVY News that people tried to take the mailbox themselves to the post office, but were stopped by residents who thought mail may still be inside. Kids waiting for buses were also reportedly seen playing with the box despite its sharp, rusted edges.

This went on for nearly five months, but once Harrison reached out 10 On Your Side, the neighborhood started seeing results. The day WAVY News reached out to USPS, the eyesore that once was the community’s mailbox was removed.

“It’s gone. What a miracle? Christmas right?” joked Harrison.

Now, just a week later, residents are being told by USPS workers at the sorting center that a new box should be installed by next week. 10 On Your Side has continued reaching out to USPS officials to confirm if this is true.

“They have to do their job. It was long enough, I think we’ve been patient quite a bit of time since August,” expressed Goode. “Now, it looks like we’re finally going to get results, and again, I appreciate the work of WAVY 10.”

We were told a statement would be provided on the matter from a USPS representative, but are still working to have that statement sent to us.

