NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The Red Cross needs volunteer drivers to deliver life-saving blood products to local hospitals.

Volunteer transportation specialists take products from distribution facilities to hospitals.

The organization says it only needs you to commit to between two and four shifts a month.

