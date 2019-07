SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO – APRIL 18: An employee of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) repairs a power lines affected by Hurricane Maria April 18, 2018 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. A major failure knocked out the electricity in Puerto Rico today leaving the entire island without power nearly seven months after the […]

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WAVY) – Nearly 1,400 customers lost power on Ocracoke Island Thursday.

Tideland EMC says the outage is affecting all of its customers on the island. It was first reported at 11:43 a.m.

10 On Your Side is working to learn what caused the widespread outage.

