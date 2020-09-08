Post your work of art in our activity page and be featured on WAVY News

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing many families to stay home, kids are stuck indoors looking for things to do. Our WAVY-TV 10 Kids Activity Page will help them stay busy!

Print out any of our WAVY Activity Pages and let your child’s artistic abilities shine!

Send us a photo of your child with their “work of art” and they will be featured in our gallery and some may be featured during WAVY News 10 today starting Tuesday morning!

Click on any of our activity pages for a printable version of the page, then save and print.

Visit our gallery below the activity pages and upload a photo or you child’s submission.

You must be a least 18 years of age and the parent or legal guardian of the child in order to submit your photo.

