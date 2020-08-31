Portsmouth offering COVID-19 rent and utility assistance to eligible residents

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – If you are a Portsmouth resident having trouble keeping up with your rent, mortgage and/or utility payments due to the coronavirus pandemic, the city may be able to help.

The Portsmouth COVID-19 Utility Assistance Program is providing limited financial assistance to eligible residents.

Assistance provided is for past due bills beginning March 1, 2020 through December 30, 2020.

To see if you meet the eligibility requirements to apply for this program, contact the Portsmouth Department of Social Services at 757-405-1800, ext. 8698 or 8662.

