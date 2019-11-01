Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va/ (WAVY) – Suffolk first responders are now on the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) early Friday morning.

According to reports, the call for the accident came in at around 5:40 Friday morning at the intersection of Carolina and Dill Road in Suffolk.

Officials say the northbound lanes of Carolina Road and Dill Road will be closed for an extended period of time as authorities investigate the accident.

No information regarding injuries have been released at the moment.

