Live Now
Watch WAVY-TV 10 News on FOX 43

Police investigating crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Suffolk

10 On Your Side

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Suffolk Police Generic

SUFFOLK, Va/ (WAVY) – Suffolk first responders are now on the scene of an accident involving a motorcycle and a sport utility vehicle (SUV) early Friday morning.

According to reports, the call for the accident came in at around 5:40 Friday morning at the intersection of Carolina and Dill Road in Suffolk.

Officials say the northbound lanes of Carolina Road and Dill Road will be closed for an extended period of time as authorities investigate the accident.

No information regarding injuries have been released at the moment.

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories