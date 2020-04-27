Peninsula YMCA locations participating in contactless food drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The YMCA is partnering with the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank for a drive next month to help fight food shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are hundreds of peninsula residents facing food insecurity for the first time, according to the Foodbank.

“We are asking our YMCA members and the community to help by donating non-perishable food items. All items collected will then be distributed by the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank to help our neighbors in need,” said Adam Klutts, CEO, and President of the YMCA of the Virginia Peninsulas.

All peninsula YMCA locations are participating in the upcoming contactless food drive. If you are able to help, just drive up to the front of the YMCA, pop open your trunk and a volunteer will remove your non-perishable food donation.

The volunteers will all be provided personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves.

The food drives start May 5 at the following locations:

May 5, 1-5 p.m.

YMCA Express at Gloucester

Mathews Family YMCA

May 6, 12-5 p.m.

Tom & Ann Hunnicutt Family YMCA

Hampton Family YMCA

May 12, 12-5 p.m.

Victory Family YMCA

R.F. Wilkinson Family YMCA

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank says nearly 68% of all participants in these large-scale food distributions are new, first-time food assistance recipients.

The most needed non-perishable items include: canned tuna, chicken, ham; canned vegetables and fruits, peanut butter and jelly; macaroni and cheese, hearty meaty soups, 100% juice, pasta meals, family size box rice, instant potatoes, cereal and nutritional bars.

For more information, please visit ymcavp.org/peninsula-food-drive

If you’re unable to make it to the peninsula, you can also easily donate online. All area food banks are in great need. WAVY-TV 10 and FOX 43 are partnering up with our three area food banks for the ‘10 On Your Side Virtual Food Drive’. Money raised will support the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Food Bank of the Albemarle in North Carolina. Click here to donate.

