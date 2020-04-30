Packages piling up outside local FedEx facility

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Pictures and video of pallets of packages piled up outside a FedEx facility in Hampton prompted 10 On Your Side to get answers.

If you are waiting for something to be delivered, the answer might be in that stack.

Wednesday night, Raymond Miltier went to pick up a package from FedEx and saw a lot of packages outside. “They told me they had a lack of employees due to a contractor taking over. It could take up to four weeks to get to the trailer my packages were on,” Miltier explained in his video posted to Facebook.

WAVY News 10 sent a crew to the same location Thursday morning and they saw the same thing.

Brianne Ihlenburg from Suffolk was also there, waiting outside, and had been on hold with FedEx for 18 minutes already.

She was hoping to pick up packages that were supposed to be delivered a week ago. “The items I have ordered, I have five packages, the ones that my sister-in-law ordered, she has four. They are essential items, you know, they are medical items.”

A district manager would not comment, but FedEx later provided this statement to 10 On Your Side:

FedEx Ground is experiencing a surge of package volume due to e-commerce growth during the current pandemic, while navigating associated business closures and other constraints that have impacted operations in the Hampton, Virginia, area. We offer our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience caused by recent service delays and appreciate our customers’ patience as we work with our service providers to implement contingency plans designed to restore service levels.

FedEx says customers with concerns about their shipments can visit fedex.com for information or call FedEx Customer Service at 1-800-GoFedEx.

