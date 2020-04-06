Online map shows closest sites to donate PPE for medical workers fighting COVID-19

10 On Your Side

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Screenshot from findthemasks.com

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An organization is doing what it can to get personal protective equipment into the hands of front line medical workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group called Find The Masks launched an online interactive map to help people find the closest PPE donation site in every state.

In Hampton Roads, for example, there are currently more than a dozen locations.

The site specifically calls on construction workers, vets, scientists, and dentists as they are the most likely to have PPE such as N95 masks.

The site’s map allows users to enter their addresses and see exactly which donation sites are closest to them. Find The Mask asks that anyone donating masks from an open package place them inside a sealed bag before donating.

There is also a place for people who are looking for PPE to add a new donation site to the map.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Contact 10 On Your Side

Need 10 On Your Side?

Contact 10 On Your Side Click here for details.

Symptoms of Coronavirus
Fever
Cough
Shortness of Breath
Symptoms appear within two to 14 days after exposure.
Stay Healthy

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue away.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects especially your cell phone.

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories