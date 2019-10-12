Old Dominion Police seeking suspect responsible for sexual assault Friday night

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Old Dominion University Police say they are actively investigating a report of a sexual assault that occurred near campus.

According to an ODU Safety Alert, a woman reported to campus police that she was sexually assaulted by a man around 8:45 Friday night at 1065 W. 49th St.

The suspect, who is known to the victim, was invited into a residence.

Police described the suspect as a college-aged male, who is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds.

Police say he fled the area on foot.

No other details on the suspect have been released.

This is the second reported sexual assault on campus in less than a month’s span.

The first assault was in late September and reported to have happened in campus housing.

If you have any information related to this assault that might be helpful to the investigation, contact the Old Dominion University Police.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, you are encouraged to reach out to Old Dominion University resources.

