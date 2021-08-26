Nursing facility in Norfolk without AC during dangerous heat, plumbing issues also reported

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — The City of Norfolk has been notified about a series of problems at a nursing facility in the city, including a lack of air conditioning as the area deals with a heat index around 100 degrees.

Employees at Consulate Health Care at 3900 Llewellyn Ave. confirmed with 10 On Your Side’s Regina Mobley that at least part of the facility has been without air conditioning since last week. One employee contacted city officials, who said they’re responding.

WAVY saw plumbers and HVAC workers at the facility on Thursday morning. Plumbing and electrical problems were also reported, including toilets not flushing.

A resident and a visitor who spoke to 10 On Your Side called it a dire situation at the facility.

The resident, a former reporter from New York who was transferred to the facility after being hospitalized for COVID-19 pneumonia. She was in tears and coughing vigorously when she spoke with WAVY on Thursday. She said the air conditioner has malfunctioned and her oxygen machine also cuts off periodically.

WAVY’s Regina Mobley is at Consulate Health Care now gathering more information. Management so far has not responded. Check back for updates on this developing situation.