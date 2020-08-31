NRHA to help Norfolk residents struggling to pay for housing due to COVID-19

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Norfolk is offering housing assistance to residents who have lost income due to the coronavirus pandemic and are struggling to make ends meet.

Norfolk Redevelopment and Housing Authority (NRHA) announced Monday that the city is giving them $2 million from the COVID-19 Housing Costs Relief Program to provide up to six months of rent or mortgage or utility costs assistance.

“Many residents beyond those we serve through public housing are in trouble right now due to

income loss,” said NRHA Executive Director Ron Jackson. “We want to help as best as we can

by providing housing counseling and emergency assistance.”

In order to qualify for the assistance, residents must be Norfolk renters or homeowners not currently receiving a monthly rent or homeownership subsidy (such as through low-income public housing or through NRHA’s Housing Choice Voucher program).

They also must be able to prove loss of income due to: place of employment shutting down, reduction of wages or hours, or having to stay home without pay to provide child care because of a day care or school closure.

The applicant’s 2019 federal tax return gross adjusted income may not exceed $99,000 for an individual tax return or $198,000 for a joint tax return.

NRHA is accepting applications now through September 13, online only.

