NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – If you live in Norfolk and noticed your water bill cost more than usual, you are not alone. The city acknowledges residents have received increased bills. Officials cite a regular water and sewer rate increase and longer billing periods. They also issued an advisory blaming staff shortages, in part.

Since the pandemic, our meter reading vendor, like many other service industries, has struggled to maintain staff. Frequent and unexpected resignations have impeded their ability to grow the team and stay on schedule. This summer’s excessive rainfall and unprecedented heat exacerbated the problem, resulting in longer billing periods, and increased billing charges. We recognize the problem and are researching alternate options that may prevent situations like this from occurring in the future. We regret any inconvenience this may cause our customers. We ask for your continued patience as we work with the vendor to get back ‘on track.’ The City of Norfolk

#NorfolkVA residents have received increased billing charges because of a recent regular water and sewer rate increase and longer billing periods. 🚰



For billing inquiries call utilities customer service at (757)-664-6700. You can also find information on https://t.co/yqHPyKbmXW pic.twitter.com/UbkafkTpbq — City of Norfolk, VA (@NorfolkVA) September 27, 2023

You can visit the City of Norfolk’s website for more information on how to read your bill.

The utility service says its goal is for the typical billing cycle to fall between 28-36 days, but factors such as weather, holidays and the aforementioned staff shortages can cause delays.

If increased usage is due to a leak, you can submit a repair invoice via email at utwainq@norfolk.gov. The city will review it for a possible billing adjustment.

If you ever feel you have been billed incorrectly for water or sewage, contact the city at 757-664-6700. Norfolk will send a mechanic to verify the meter is working and being read correctly, and that there are no leaks on the city-owned portion of the water line.