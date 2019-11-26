Norfolk Public Schools announces plan to test water in all schools

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – On the heels of an announcement by Virginia Beach schools last month about elevated levels of lead in drinking water sites at several schools, Norfolk Public Schools (NPS) said Tuesday it has launched a plan to test the water in all of its schools.

A change to Virginia law in 2017 requires school districts develop a plan to test for lead in potable water from sources identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) as high priority for testing. The law gives priority to schools built in or before 1986.

According to a news release from NPS, the school division has launched an initiative to test the water in all of its schools and facilities by the end of this school year.

They hired an independent laboratory to conduct the testing, which began on November 23 and will start with the oldest buildings. The testing should be complete by June 2020. In all, 55 buildings will be included. It is expected some 8,000 samples will be collected from all potable water sources.

The testing will be conducted after school hours or on weekends. NPS says it will share the results when testing is complete. If there are any issues discovered, they will discuss their plan to correct them.

When Virginia Beach conducted its testing, 51 drinking and food prep sources returned results with lead levels greated than 15 parts per billion, or what the industry refers to as “actionable levels.” The school system created this web page to answer questions about the test results.

