Norfolk police warn residents about Bitcoin email scam

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are warning residents against an email scam involving Bitcoin.

Residents tell Norfolk police that they have received an email directing them to deposit money into a Bitcoin account. If they don’t comply, the scammer threatens to publish their personal information online.

The email is a scam. Norfolk police say residents should not send money to unverified sources.

This is not just a Norfolk problem.

The Federal Trade Commission issued a warning this week about the scam. The FTC says it has seen a big jump in Bitcoin blackmail in the past few weeks.

Anyone who believes they are a victim of online fraud should contact the Federal Bureau of Investigations.

Latest posts