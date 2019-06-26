Norfolk landlord to replace 200-plus fire extinguishers after WAVY story

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Thalhimer, the management company of Riverpoint Apartments near DePaul Medical Center, will replace fire extinguishers in all 220 apartments, according to company spokeswoman Rebecca Steel.

The units were equipped with a model of a Kidde fire extinguisher that was the subject of a 2017 recall by the company. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says it can clog and fail to operate during an emergency.

“It makes me feel nervous and very uncomfortable. I’m scared for everybody and myself. It’s just unsafe,” said resident Marian Taylor.

In addition to the recall, Taylor’s unit had markings of December 10, 2012, and so did those from several neighboring apartments.

The recall says the model has been linked to nearly 400 deaths. Taylor’s neighbor had one of the fire extinguishers, and it failed when she had a kitchen fire.

Taylor has pets, and she’s lived through the horror of seeing your most precious belongings go up in smoke and flame.

“It’s important. This is about my welfare. I had a house fire. I know what it’s like to lose everything.”

When we approached Riverpoint’s on-site management, we were told to leave, but then the company told us about two hours later that it would replace all of the fire extinguishers.

According to the Norfolk Fire Department, no law requires a landlord to put a fire extinguisher in each individual unit. However, if you move into an apartment with an extinguisher already furnished by the landlord, it’s the landlord’s responsibility to maintain it unless they notify you otherwise in writing.