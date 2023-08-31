NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — City of Norfolk is temporarily allowing access to two city-owned parking areas, according to a news release.

In response to heavy rainfall this week, Norfolk is allowing residents to use the York Street Garage and Brambleton Lot as free parking from 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 31, through 12 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2.

This is part of the City’s Emergency/Inclement Weather Parking Plan. Residents can use these location to relocate their vehicles and avoid parking on streets affected by flooding.

Click here to read more about what the City of Norfolk is doing to mitigate flooding in the city.