HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A nonprofit organization got together in Hampton on Saturday to make beds for kids in the area.

Volunteers from the Hampton chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace came together on Saturday, September 10 to make beds for kids that need them.

Photo Courtesy: Sleep in Heavenly Peace

The event took place in the 1600 block of Briarfield Road and was open to anyone who wanted to come and help with sanding, drilling, assembly staining the new beds. The Mayor of Hampton also stopped by the event to take part in the building.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace- Hampton was able to make 75 beds that will be delivered to kids in the community.