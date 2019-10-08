Nonprofit helps domestic abuse victims get a lift from lipstick

A Florida woman is trying to help victims of domestic abuse find their “fabulosity.”

Sheryl Kurland and her nonprofit “Find your Fabulosity”, have donated more than 45,000 tubes of lipstick to more than 200 domestic violence shelters across the country.

The goal is to rebuild women’s confidence while they work to get back on their feet.

The lipstick represents a new beginning. It can help bring a boost of confidence to women who need to see their outer beauty shine as bright as their inner beauty and strength.

If interested, there are two ways you can help:

1.) New lipstick

2.) Money

In both cases, your donation is tax deductible.

