Nexstar celebrates 25th anniversary by giving back to local communities

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – In celebration of its 25th anniversary, WAVY TV 10’s parent company Nexstar is once again giving back to the local communities its television markets serve.

Nexstar Founder, Chairman and CEO, Perry Sook, established the company’s “Founder’s Day of Caring” in 2016.

“When we came upon our 20th anniversary, I was like what can we do to commemorate? This is an important milestone. I said, you know, we are a local service business. We serve our local communities with content that can help advertisers sell things. And, so the best thing we can do to give back to our communities as a thank you for how they helped to make our company and build our company,” said Sook.

Every year since, employees in each of Nexstar’s 116 television markets are given paid time-off to do volunteer work with non-profit organizations and public service agencies in their local community.

This year’s day of service falls on Thursday, June 17.

WAVY has an exciting new project for 2021: after a long and isolating year for many older Hampton Roads residents, we’re focusing our efforts on them by bringing some beauty to two senior-focused community centers. We’ll be landscaping and planting gardens at the Rokeby Center in Chesapeake and the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center in Newport News.

Follow our community efforts on social media using #NexstarCares and #NexstarNation.

Nexstar is the largest local television group in the country. Collectively, Nexstar stations produce over 5,700 hours of local news per week.