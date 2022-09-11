NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Newport News Sheriff’s Office hosted their Car and Bike Show on Sunday, September 11.

According to a press release, vintage cars, motorcycles, and new models were on display at the event. Visitors were also able to enjoy a DJ, a 50/50 raffle, and more.

Photo Courtesy: Newport News Sheriff’s Office

All of the money raised during the event went to the NNSO’s Project Lifesaver program, which covers the cost of a special wrist or ankle bracelet that is given to qualified residents suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, autism, down syndrome, or traumatic brain injuries who may wander off so they can be quickly located brought home safe.