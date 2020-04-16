New Kent Sheriff’s Office asks public for help finding two people missing for months

NEW KENT, Va. (WAVY) — The New Kent Sheriff’s Office has put out another call for help finding two people who went missing earlier this year at two separate times.

The sheriff’s office is looking for 55-year-old Christopher M. Smith, who has not been seen by his family since Jan. 4.

Smith’s car was last seen when it was towed off Interstate 64 by Virginia State Police after it was abandoned near Route 199 on Jan. 7.

His family says it’s unusual for Smith to be out of contact for an extended period of time.

He is 55, 6 feet 2 inches, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Secondly, 69-year-old Joan Marie Orr has been missing since Feb. 15.

She was last seen by her family after leaving her house in the 8900 block of Tunstall Road.

Orr is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 138 pounds and has red hair and brown eyes. Her vehicle is a gray newer-model Ford Escape with the license plate WSG-1153.

Anyone with information on Joan Marie Orr or Christopher M. Smith should contact The New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500, their local law enforcement agency or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.