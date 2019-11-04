New air sampling test results at Sherwood Forest Elementary released

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Norfolk Public Schools recently provided parents and guardians an update about the condition on Sherwood Forest Elementary School.

Last month, some parents were so upset about conditions, they protested outside the school.

School officials acknowledged there was a “low to moderate infestation of rodents” in Sherwood Forest Elementary School starting in September.

On October 30, Norfolk Public Schools sent out a letter to parents and guardians regarding asbestos air sampling tests that were done in classrooms and common spaces with asbestos floor tiles. There was also re-testing of the air quality in classroom 16 and the teachers work room.

Norfolk Public Schools says the testing of the air samples that were taken on October 26 did not reveal the presence of fibers above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s recommended clearance level.

The re-testing done for mold spores in the air, in class room 16 and the teachers workroom showed the total mold spore count significantly declined from the first test, making them safe for occupancy.

10 On Your Side also learned that over the weekend pest management contractors conducted a full interior inspection, to include areas above the ceiling. On Sunday, Norfolk Schools custodial staff did a thorough cleaning of the building. There’s also a second pest management staff that will continue to monitor exterior bait boxes and potential entry points.

Norfolk Public Schools said in the letter:

“Based upon the reports provided by outside contractors related to the aforementioned testing/re-testing, Sherwood Forest Elementary School provides a safe teaching environment for students and staff.”

