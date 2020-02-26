Neighbors concerned over house with ‘junk yard’ in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man has a yard so full of debris, neighbors call it the “junk yard.”

Not only that, it appears the debris has been on the man’s property for years. The homeowner’s name is Gene Spare, and he makes no excuses about it — he is a pack-rat.

Many of the homes on Plantation Road in James City County in the Roberts District look well-kept until you get to Spare’s home. He is a self-proclaimed pack-rat and has been like that for years.

One of his neighbors told 10 On Your Side his yard has been like that for the 35 years she’s been alive.

We wanted to know what’s going on, so we went through the yard to his front door. Spare came to the door, and we told him people are complaining that it’s a nice-looking neighborhood until you get to his house.

“Then they need to come, and tell me about that. They don’t need to go to the news,” he said.

Neighbors say they have complained to him and to James City County Zoning Enforcement, but

nothing has been done. We asked him whether he can explain how he got all of the items in his yard.

“I got it from a little bit here, and a little bit there,” Spare said.

Mike Mellish has lived next to Spare for years,

“It’s definitely overrun. I mean, he doesn’t throw anything away, but you couldn’t ask for a better neighbor. He may be junky, but he’s the first one to come out and help someone too,” Mellish said.

We asked Jean Canaday what she thinks about the property up the road from hers.

“I think it is terrible. We live in a nice neighborhood. This is a nice neighborhood,” she said.

Jerry Roberts lives in James City County, and his mother lives across the street from Spare’s house.

“It’s junk. I mean junk. Everything is junk. The whole front yard is junk,” he said.

Roberts told us to go to the backyard, which we did, advancing from a walkway running across the back of the neighborhood. The backyard is overgrown with weeds. You can see a pickup truck. There’s another vehicle in the weeds.

After talking with neighbors we went back to Spare, and told him they say he is a good neighbor.

“Well I try to be a good neighbor. I try to treat people as I would like to be treated myself,” he said. “I agree, this is an eyesore property. I agree. I was in the process of taking care of that.”

Spare says he sold the house and will be gone in a month.

We also went to James City County Zoning Enforcement to ask why nothing’s been done.

“I understand their concerns and we will do everything we can in accordance with county ordinances and law,” Zoning Administrator for James City County Christy Parrish said of the neighbor’s concerns.

Parrish sent out an inspector later, who cited Spare for having debris on the property. He must clear the debris within a period of time or he could be taken to court.

However, Spare says he is selling his home, and claims the entire property will be cleared in 30 days.

WAVY News will keep you posted on what happens.

