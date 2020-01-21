National Park Service offers free days

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The National Park Service is offering five free days in 2020 for people to come out and enjoy the parks.
Martin Luther King Jr. Day was the first day of 2020 for people to come out and enjoy some of the national parks for free.
“Well we try to pick different days throughout the year to give people the opportunity to experience their national parks at different times mainly seasons,” said Carrie Andresen Park Ranger at Catoctin Mountain Park.
The National Park Service designates five days of the year as free days for the public to visit the national parks that regularly charge an entrance fee. There are 400 total national parks in the United States and for 111 of those, there is a charge for entry.
“The parks look different at those times of the year you can see different animals different flowers and have a different experience,” said Andresen.
Mark your calendar for these upcoming entrance fee–free dates in 2020:
- January 20: Birthday of Martin Luther King, Jr.
- April 18: First day of National Park Week
- August 25: National Park Service Birthday
- September 26: National Public Lands Day
- November 11: Veterans Day
