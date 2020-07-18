Mask mandate: Who it impacts, exceptions and more

(WAVY) — The mask debate is raging in Virginia.

Viewers are asking 10 On Your Side why places are not enforcing the governor’s mandate — and whether its legal for a business to refuse service to someone not wearing a mask.

“No mask no service.” The signs are up at various restaurants and shops in Hampton Roads. But on an area Facebook page, you’ll read there are many others who aren’t enforcing the rule at all.

One possible issue: the governor’s mandate itself. It states those with medical conditions that prohibit them from wearing a mask are exempt, meaning they don’t need to wear a mask — no doctor’s note or explanation is required.

That doesn’t mean you have the right to go into a private business without a mask.

Attorney Tom Shoemaker with Ernest Law Group, PLC explains.

“The policy has to be enforced uniformly and in a non-discriminatory manner, so you can’t pick and chose which customers you’re going to require to wear masks,” he said.

That means a business can refuse service if they refuse it to everyone who doesn’t comply with the mask mandate.

As for complaints about places where workers aren’t wearing masks, new rules are about to go into effect.

“It requires employees who are working with the public to wear masks,” Shoemaker said.

Virginia adopted the first in the nation COVID-19 workplace safety rules this week.

If employees can’t wear a mask for health reasons, employers may be able to accommodate with something like a Plexiglas shield. If that’s not possible, the person may be out of a job.

Things are changing fast and the internet makes it worse, Shoemaker said.

“You can find an article on the internet or Facebook telling you whatever you want to hear, so you really need to take close consideration to what sites you’re looking at,” he said.

