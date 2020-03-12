Breaking News
Malicious site poses as global coronavirus map, officials say

Screenshot of Johns Hopkins University Interactive Coronavirus tracking map, taken March 12, 2020

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk Naval Shipyard officials have published a warning against a “malicious website” posing as a global map tracking cases of the novel coronavirus.

The site is posing as the live map tracking global cases of the disease — called COVID-19 — which was published legitimately by Johns Hopkins University.

The fake site infects users with AZORult Trojan — a program that can steal sensitive data and information. The computer virus can be transmitted through online advertisements, email attachments, and social media.

Anyone searching for the global coronavirus map can find a safe link here.

