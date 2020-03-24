Looking for work? Companies hiring during coronavirus crisis

FILE – In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Tahsha Sydnor stows packages into special containers after Amazon robots deliver separated packages by zip code at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. On Monday, March 16, 2020, Amazon said that it needs to hire 100,000 people across the U.S. to keep up with a crush of orders as the coronavirus spreads and keeps more people at home, shopping online. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus has closed non-essential businesses, putting many Hampton Roads residents out of work during the pandemic. Still, some companies — national and local — are hiring.

Companies that are hiring:

This list will be updated as job postings become available. Check back at WAVY.com for more information.

Latest Posts