Looking for work? Companies hiring during coronavirus crisis

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Coronavirus has closed non-essential businesses, putting many Hampton Roads residents out of work during the pandemic. Still, some companies — national and local — are hiring.
Companies that are hiring:
- 7-Eleven
- CVS Health
- Amazon
- Dominio’s Pizza
- Kroger
- Walmart
- Dollar General
- Instacart
- Meijer is hiring
- SpartanNash
- GrubHub
- Aldi
- Trader Joe’s
- Accordius Nansemond Pointe
- Ace Hardware
- Allfirst
- Autumn Care
- Bayview Physicians Group
- Chartway
- Citadel Family Services
- City of Suffolk
- Department of Veterans Services
- Food Lion
- Hampton Roads Moving and Storage
- Hardee’s
- Hilton Garden Inn
- Holiday Ice
- Home Instead Senior Care
- J. M. Smucker Company
- Lake Prince Woods
- Lipton
- Mills Marine
- Mosquito Joe of S. Hampton Roads
- Nansemond Lawn & Garden
- Navy Recruiting Station Suffolk
- NCDOC – Navy Cyber Defense
- NEXCOM
- Noblecare
- People Ready
- Sentara Healthcare
- Smithfield Foods
- SRHA – Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing
- Suffolk Public Library
- Suffolk Police Department
- Suffolk Workforce Development Center
- Target
- The Children’s Center
- U.S. Army Recruiting
- VA Ship Repair Association
- VEC
- Virginia Career Works
- VMASC
This list will be updated as job postings become available. Check back at WAVY.com for more information.
Latest Posts
- President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Tuesday briefing
- Two Henrico County residents die from coronavirus
- VB teacher raising money for pediatric cancer moves fundraising online
- Create underwater creature using recyclable materials, win dinner for 4!
- Coronavirus in Virginia | Interactive Map with Latest Numbers