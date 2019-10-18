Local health districts holding free flu shot clinics Saturday

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Health districts across Hampton Roads are providing several free flu shot clinics on Saturday, October 19.
The vaccine supplies are limited, so it is first come, first served.
Health officials ask that you wear a short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that easily roll up so they can access the upper arm.
Here are the times and locations of each event:
Norfolk Health District
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3 years and older accepted
- Military Circle Mall
880 N. Military Highway, Norfolk
Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts
9 a.m. to noon
6 months and older accepted
- Hampton Health Department
3130 Victoria Blvd.
- Peninsula Health District
416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News
Portsmouth Health Department
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
3 years old and older accepted
- Tidewater Community College
120 Campus Drive, Portsmouth
Western Tidewater Health District
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3 years and older accepted
- Isle of Wight Health Department
919 S. Church St., Smithfield
Virginia Beach Health District
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
3 years and older accepted
- Newtown Elementary School, 5277 Learning Circle, Virginia Beach
The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is predicting a severe flu season this year and is already seeing some flu activity. The CDC recommends everyone age six months and older get a flu vaccine by the end of October.
In addition to getting the flu vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health reminds you to always wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing and to stay home if you’re sick so you don’t spread your illness to others.