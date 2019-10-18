Local health districts holding free flu shot clinics Saturday

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The flu forecast is cloudy and it’s too soon to know if the U.S. is in for a third miserable season in a row, but health officials said Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 not to delay vaccination. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Health districts across Hampton Roads are providing several free flu shot clinics on Saturday, October 19.

The vaccine supplies are limited, so it is first come, first served.

Health officials ask that you wear a short-sleeved shirt or sleeves that easily roll up so they can access the upper arm.

Here are the times and locations of each event:

Norfolk Health District

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3 years and older accepted

Military Circle Mall

880 N. Military Highway, Norfolk

Peninsula and Hampton Health Districts

9 a.m. to noon

6 months and older accepted

Hampton Health Department

3130 Victoria Blvd.

Peninsula Health District

416 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News

Portsmouth Health Department

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3 years old and older accepted

Tidewater Community College

120 Campus Drive, Portsmouth

Western Tidewater Health District

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3 years and older accepted

Isle of Wight Health Department

919 S. Church St., Smithfield

Virginia Beach Health District

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

3 years and older accepted

Newtown Elementary School, 5277 Learning Circle, Virginia Beach

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is predicting a severe flu season this year and is already seeing some flu activity. The CDC recommends everyone age six months and older get a flu vaccine by the end of October.

In addition to getting the flu vaccine, the Virginia Department of Health reminds you to always wash your hands, cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing and sneezing and to stay home if you’re sick so you don’t spread your illness to others.